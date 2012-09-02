Rosin Up Your Bow for the 41st Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention & Festival

The 41st annual Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention & Festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 14, at the historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise-sponsored event presents the finest in acoustic music from a variety of traditions and instruments. In addition, the festival hosts one of the most highly regarded contests in Old-Time American Music on the West Coast, which is open to all ages and skill levels.

Bring your family and friends, a blanket and chairs, and your instruments to jam, or take a free workshop. There is a hearty barbecue and beverages for sale along with fine crafts and instruments.

General admission is $20, and $15 for seniors and students with ID. Children 17 years of age and under are free. Rancho La Patera & Stow House are located at 304 N. Los Carneros Road and there is free parking and a shuttle.

Proceeds help fund local community projects, the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County and international service projects.

— Jill Ireland is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.