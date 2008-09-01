Small Business Entrepreneurship Center: Free Business Workshop

A free business workshop Wednesday will help budding entrepreneurs and existing business owners demystify the licensing of great ideas. The seminar is presented by the Small Business Administration, SCORE-Service Corps of Retired Executives, Small Business Entrepreneurship Center, Inventors Workshop International and Green2Gold incubators.
The workshop will be followed by a meeting of the Inventors Workshop International’s Santa Barbara region chapter at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Alan Tratner at [email protected] or call 805.879.1729.
Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.