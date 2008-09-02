Creators of ‘Citizen McCaw’ Documentary Add Screenings

The creators of Citizen McCaw, a documentary chronicling the rancorous meltdown at the Santa Barbara News-Press that resulted in the resignation or firing of about 80 newsroom employees since 2006, announced Tuesday that the movie will show four more times in October.

The screenings will be at Santa Barbara’s Fiesta Five Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-11 and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12.

The producers also announced they will release a new video piece on their Web site showcasing rebuttals to claims made about the employees by the paper’s editorial page editor, Travis Armstrong.

Called “Spotlight on Travis Armstrong,” it will be updated every other week after its Sept. 17 launch on the group’s Web site, producer Rod Lathim said in a news release.