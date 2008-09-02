Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Grammy-Winning Singer Seal to Bring Tour to Granada Theatre

By Vince Coronado | September 2, 2008 | 10:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning vocalist and songwriter Seal will appear on tour at The Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Sept. 23.

The concert will be the first in The Granada’s new “Headliners” series, which launches this fall. Seal released a new album, “System,” on Warner Bros. Records on Nov. 13, 2007. It is the best-selling artist’s fifth studio album and first since 2003’s Seal IV.

Tickets, $45 to $105, are on sale now at The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or by calling Ticketing Services at 805.899.2222.

The London-born Seal first emerged from Britain’s house music scene in the early 1990s providing vocals and lyrics for techno artist Adamski’s 1990 hit “Killer.” The Top 10 debut single, “Crazy,” followed and Seal went on to earn critical acclaim and worldwide commercial success over four albums with a genre-defying fusion of soul, pop, rock, R&B and propulsive grooves.

“System,” with its shimmering melodies, glistening layers of synths and acoustic guitar, and supple, electronic beats, “is a return to my roots,” Seal says. “I wanted to go back to the guitar, to the very first instrument I wrote ‘Crazy’ and ‘Killer’ on, and get back to the fundamentals of what I really love to do.”

To help him deliver what he calls “a quintessential Seal album,” Seal turned to British musician and songwriter Stuart Price, who co-wrote and produced Madonna’s “Confessions on a Dancefloor,” as well as Grammy-winning remixes for No Doubt and Coldplay.

“It was quite evident from the first track that Stuart and I were on the same page,” Seal says, “that I’d found someone who was able to elaborate on and execute my vision for this record. He loved the songs and I loved his production technique and we just took it from there. He’s one of those rare people who plays instruments, understands music theory, and gets what a singer goes through when he is singing a song.”

To view Seal’s personal blog, listen to streaming audio and watch music video clips, visit his Web site at www.seal.com.

For concert or venue information, contact Vince Coronado at 805.899.3000 or [email protected]

Vince Coronado is The Granada Theatre‘s marketing director.

 

