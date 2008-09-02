Nominations Accepted Now For Disability Awareness Awards

As part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Santa Barbara businesses and service organizations are invited to submit nominations for businesses that have exceptional records for employing people with disabilities.

The following awards will be presented by Mayor Marty Blum on National Disability Mentoring Day, Oct. 15, during the Fourth Annual Mayor’s Breakfast.

» The Employment/Accommodation Award for an employer who reflects the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act in its employment practices.

» The Design/Accessibility Award for an architect, contractor, business, municipality, recreational facility or entity that has developed innovative and creative solutions for accessible structures, buildings or services, or provided accommodations to create equal and aesthetic access.

» The Media Award honors print and broadcast reporting that recognizes the importance of equality and dignity regarding disabilities.

» A fourth award, the Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Effort, also may be given if the committee feels it is appropriate.

For more information about the Mayor’s Awards Breakfast and for nomination forms, contact Julie Holmes at 805.560.8140 or [email protected]

Nadia Osborn is PathPoint’s public relations manager.