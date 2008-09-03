Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Red Cross Chapter Offering Free Hurricane Disaster Relief Training

By Daniella Elghanayan | September 3, 2008 | 3:22 a.m.

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter is offering free training classes for residents interested in helping the organization respond to the needs of victims of national disasters, including Hurricane Gustav, as well as local disasters such as house fires, floods and earthquakes.

The classes, offered in rotation beginning Thursday through at least Tuesday, will discuss how to open an emergency shelter, offer mass care and serve clients in need. Classes will be held at both chapter offices, at 2707 State St. in Santa Barbara and 3030 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.

Those who complete the classes can be considered for possible deployment to assist the Red Cross Relief Effort in responding to the recent hurricanes.

For more information or to sign up, call 805.687.1331 in Santa Barbara or 805.928.0778 in Santa Maria.

Daniella Elghanayan is a public relations representative for the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter.

