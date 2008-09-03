Red Cross Chapter Offering Free Hurricane Disaster Relief Training

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter is offering free training classes for residents interested in helping the organization respond to the needs of victims of national disasters, including Hurricane Gustav, as well as local disasters such as house fires, floods and earthquakes.
Those who complete the classes can be considered for possible deployment to assist the Red Cross Relief Effort in responding to the recent hurricanes.
For more information or to sign up, call 805.687.1331 in Santa Barbara or 805.928.0778 in Santa Maria.
Daniella Elghanayan is a public relations representative for the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter.