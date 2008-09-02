Rotary Club of Montecito Names Sheryl Barnard Rotarian of the Year

The 20-year member is selected for her dedication as the club’s chairwoman of family of Rotary.

Sheryl Barnard has been named Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Montecito’s board of directors.

Founded in 1954, the Rotary Club of Montecito has presented this award only 16 times.

A member of the Rotary Club of Montecito for the past 20 years, Barnard has served on the club’s board, as club service chairwoman, on the golf tournament committee and as chairwoman of family of Rotary.

Barnard is a two-time recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. This award is International Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing appreciation to individuals who make substantial contributions to humanitarian and educational programs.

As Rotarian of the year, Paul Kremser, last year’s club president, chose Barnard for her dedication as the club’s chairwoman of family of Rotary. She is responsible for arranging all of the special events and activities for the club each year.

In addition to Rotary, Barnard serves on the board of CFIT, a new organization focusing on Alzheimer’s and other cognitive diseases. She retired in 2006 after working for the YMCA for 38 years.

Rotary Club of Montecito meets at noon every Tuesday at the Montecito Country Club. The purpose of the organization is to support efforts of Rotary International to achieve world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs.

Locally, the club supports several organizations including Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Inc., Storytellers, Santa Barbara City College Vocational Scholarships as well as the Montecito Rotary Foundation.

Jennifer Goddard represents the Rotary Club of Montecito.