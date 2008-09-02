San Marcos High Plans Celebration to Honor Its Olympic Alumni

The San Marcos High School leadership class is planning an Olympic Celebration from 11:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday. San Marcos High Olympians will be honored by the student body in the Greek Theatre.
The Olympians from San Marcos include: Todd Rogers, gold medal, beach volleyball; Mark Warkentin, eighth place, open water swim; Adam Duvendeck, men’s cycling team; and Terry Schroeder, head coach, of silver-medal-winning men’s water polo team.
For more information, call Aaron Solis at 805.967.4581, ext. 274.
Aaron Solis is San Marcos High School‘s activities director.