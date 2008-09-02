San Marcos High Plans Celebration to Honor Its Olympic Alumni

The San Marcos High School leadership class is planning an Olympic Celebration from 11:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday. San Marcos High Olympians will be honored by the student body in the Greek Theatre.

San Marcos is proud of its three alumni who were Olympic athletes and one alum who was an Olympic head coach. Of all high schools in Santa Barbara County, San Marcos High sent the most representatives.

The Olympians from San Marcos include: Todd Rogers, gold medal, beach volleyball; Mark Warkentin, eighth place, open water swim; Adam Duvendeck, men’s cycling team; and Terry Schroeder, head coach, of silver-medal-winning men’s water polo team.

For more information, call Aaron Solis at 805.967.4581, ext. 274.

Aaron Solis is San Marcos High School‘s activities director.