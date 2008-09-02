Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Names New President

Jamie Smith has been named president of SABER, Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.

SABER is Santa Barbara’s premier educational and networking organization for business executives, entrepreneurs and professionals.

Smith, a presentation coach and communication consultant, helps business leaders refine and enhance their public-speaking skills and everyday communication. Additionally, she is the creator of Speak and Lead, a program designed to help teens find their voice to become powerful presenters.

Smith has served as Unity Toastmasters’ president and vice president of education and most recently as vice president of education for Presentation Pros.

In addition to Smith, board members include Eldon Edwards, Gary Kravetz, Annette Jorgensen, Michael O’Kelley, Tony Vallejo, Lorrie Thomas and Steve Woodward.

SABER meets 10 times a year for breakfast, the second Thursday of the month, at the University Club. For more information, call Smith at 805.687.7648 or visit www.jamiehsmith.com.

Jennifer Goddard represents the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.