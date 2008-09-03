Santa Barbara Real Estate Market Remains Strong

The real estate market in the Santa Barbara area is still strong compared with other recovering areas.
Distressed properties have not affected prices. The demand of the added inventory has been absorbed by buyers. Homes are selling at 92 percent to 96 percent of list price.
Village Properties has only eight homes listed for less than $500,000 and 132 for less than $900,000. There are 51 condos for less than $500,000, down 20 from last month’s available inventory.
Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is vice president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at [email protected]