SBCC Announces Six Recipients of Faculty Excellence Awards

The honorees are selected based on their service and contributions to students, colleagues and the campus.

By Joan Galvan | September 2, 2008 | 10:09 p.m.

Article Image
Santa Barbara City College Faculty Excellence Award recipients are Mark Ferrer, front row, left to right, Mary Lawson and Kenley Neufeld, and Dr. Elida Moreno, back row, left to right, Adam Green and Evan McCabe, with SBCC President Andreea Serban. (Santa Barbara City College photo)

Santa Barbara City College has announced the 2008-09 Faculty Excellence Award recipients.

The six recipients, selected based on their service and contributions to SBCC students, colleagues and the campus, include: Mark Ferrer, associate professor and director of the Faculty Resource Center; Mary Lawson, professor and learning disabilities specialist with Disabled Student Programs and Services; Kenley Neufeld, director of the Luria Library; Dr. Elida Moreno, professor in the English Skills Department; Dr. Adam Green, program coordinator for Environmental Studies and director of the Center for Sustainability; and Evan McCabe, associate professor in the Associate Degree Nursing Department.

Joan Galvan is Santa Barbara City College’s public information officer.

