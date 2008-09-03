Summer a Season of Change for Fund for Santa Barbara

The organization has a new office and new staff members, and is looking forward to its largest celebration of the year.

It has been an exciting summer at the Fund for Santa Barbara, with a new office and new staff members, and with the fall grant cycle deadline and Bread & Roses just around the corner.

On Aug. 25, the Fund for Santa Barbara moved out of its office at 1524-1/2 State St. and into its new Santa Barbara office at 26 W. Anapamu St., Suite 100. Its contact information is the same except its fax number. Its temporary fax number is 805.897.3863 (897.FUND).

The Fund for Santa Barbara also has two new staff members. Teresa Figueroa is the program officer, and Gary Clark is the operations manager.

Figueroa will run the organization’s grant-making program and brings a wealth of experience in community organizing, social service work and academia. Clark will manage all of the organization’s communications, office systems and more. He brings a breadth of experience in marketing, communications and nonprofit organizing.

Figueroa can be reached at tfigueroa[email protected] Clark can be reached at [email protected]

In other news, Friday is the deadline for grant applications to be submitted for consideration in the Fund for Santa Barbara’s Fall 2008 Grant-Making Cycle. Applications must be mailed or hand-delivered to the new Santa Barbara address. There also are drop-off points in Santa Maria and Lompoc. For details, visit www.fundforsantabarbara.org/apply.html.

The organization’s 15th annual Bread & Roses Community Dinner & Auction will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at QAD, 2111 Ortega Hill Road in Summerland.

Bread & Roses is the Fund for Santa Barbara’s largest annual celebration. It is a time for activists, donors, volunteers, elected leaders and all supporters of progressive social change to gather, celebrate and raise money for the group’s grant-making and technical assistance programs.

This year’s event will once again feature a gourmet buffet-style dinner from the region’s finest restaurants, wines from local vintners and a live and silent auction.

Tickets are $65 in advance (available through Sept. 11) or $75 at the door. Sliding-scale tickets are available. Call 805.962.9164 for more information or to pay by phone. For more information, visit www.fundforsantabarbara.org.

Geoff Green is executive director of the Fund for Santa Barbara.