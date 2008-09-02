Three Republicans Announce Support for Hannah-Beth Jackson

Moderate Republicans for Jackson announced three more Republicans who have joined the group in supporting Hannah-Beth Jackson in her race against Republican Tony Strickland for state Senate in the 19th District.

Former Thousand Oaks Mayor Judy Lazar announced her support Tuesday for Jackson. “Hannah-Beth Jackson is the kind of moderate leader we need to end the partisan gridlock in Sacramento,” Lazar said. “She will get my vote. “

Beverlee McGrath, former chairwomen of the Oxnard Republicans and former member of the Ventura County Republican Central Committee, joined Lazar in supporting Jackson. “I’ve known Hannah-Beth for many years,” she said. “Not only is she someone who will fight to protect our families, she has the track record to prove it.”

Beth Rogers, Republican nominee for the Congress in District 23 in 2002 and business owner in Camarillo, also endorsed Jackson.