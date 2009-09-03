Blood Drive Offers Chance to Win a Prius

The Goleta Valley Community Center will host a blood drive Friday and one lucky donor could drive off with a 2010 Toyota Prius.

United Blood Services will set up shop in front of the center, 5679 Hollister Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program is part of United Blood Services’ Community Blood Drive for the Central Coast.

The organization is holding seven blood drives throughout the Central Coast in September, with a donor from each of the drives randomly selected as a finalist for the vehicle provided by Toyota of Santa Maria. You must be age 18 or older to participate in the giveaway.

United Blood Services has a goal of collecting 2,300 pints of blood before Labor Day weekend to meet its 4,000-Pint Challenge.

Call 805.683.1124 for more information.

— Amy Mallet is senior director of the Goleta Valley Community Center.