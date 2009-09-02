Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:34 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Float Luxury Spa Opens in Santa Barbara

The spa offers a range of pampering services, including couples massages, and plush amenities

By Stephanie Phelan | September 2, 2009 | 5:54 p.m.

Feel the need to get away? De-stress? Or find a little balance?

Treat yourself to Float Luxury Spa, now open at 18 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Float offers pampering delights ranging from couples massages to Polynesian Noni wraps and signature facials.

The Float design is coastal modern-light and airy, yet comfortable and luxurious. Dario Antonioni of the Orange 22 Design Lab used design to achieve a sense of well-being.

Amenities include a Sky Room, a lounge in a private garden and a spa store. Products are available to suit every need, from teenage skin and post-natal tummies to men’s grooming, anti-aging serums and menopausal kits.

The spa is also eco-friendly. From sustainable flooring to recycled-content tile and nontoxic paints, the spa was created with minimal environmental impact. Float also has an outdoor garden.

In addition, Float offers a different body treatment every season where proceeds benefit a worthy cause in the country from which your treatment originates. For example, proceeds from the Indonesian Candlenut Body Treatment will go to SurfAid International, a charity that works with remote Indonesian villages.

Float is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Call 805.845.7777 for more information.

— Stephanie Phelan represents Float Luxury Spa.

 

