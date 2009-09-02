Page Youth Center Holding Boys’ Basketball Tryouts

The Vipers club team is open to players in fourth, fifth or sixth grade

Club basketball tryouts for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade boys for the Page Youth Center Vipers will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

All tryouts will be held at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Coaches for the PYC Vipers will be David Palmer and Shantay Legans.

For more information, call 805.967.8778 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.