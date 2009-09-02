Repair Work to Begin Tuesday on Tunnel Road

Shoulder construction is expected to be completed Sept. 14

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is scheduled to begin shoulder work repairs Tuesday on Tunnel Road, about 1 mile north of the intersection with Mission Canyon Road.

Construction hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tunnel Road access will remain open at all times, but traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Emergency access will be available at all times.

Construction is scheduled to be completed Sept. 14, weather permitting.

The estimated cost of the project is $30,000. The California Emergency Agency will fund 75 percent, and the remaining 25 percent is a local match.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.