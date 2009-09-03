Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Top Artists Provide Inside Look at Their Studios

8th Annual Open Studios Tour includes visits to 44 artists

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo | September 3, 2009 | 1:26 a.m.

The South Coast’s leading artists will open their studios to the public this weekend for the Santa Barbara Studio Artists’ Eighth Annual Open Studios Tour. Visitors will be able to meet 44 artists in their private studios and have first pick of their artwork.

The tour is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with an opening gala exhibition 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Divine Inspiration Gallery, 1528 State St.

Among the artists participating are Karin Aggeler, Jamee Aubrey, Ann Shelton Beth, Liz Brady, Kris Buck, Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, Nance Cole, Janice Daily, Tom DeWalt, Joann Dufau, Kathleen Elsey, Pamela Enticknap, Karen Fedderson, Peggy Ferris, Peggy Fletcher, Betsy Gallery, Anna Griffin, Polly Griscom, Holli Harmon, Ruth Ellen Hoag, Wayne Hoffman, Jeff Jones, Francine Kirsch, Marilee Krause, Pamela Larsson-Toscher, Jane Litchfield, Lizabeth Madal, Thomas Mann, Barbara McIntyre, Laurel Mines, John Moses, Lisa Pedersen, Kimberley Pratt-Schiber, Hedy Price Paley, Mary Remick-Lafond, Rob Robinson, Linda Saccoccio, Ann Sanders, Francis Scorzelli, Marlene Struss, Ana Victorson, Paige Wilson, Gerry Winant and Peter Worsley.

This year’s tour is sponsored by Noozhawk, Ashley Anderson Public Relations, Chase Restaurant & Lounge, KCLU and Steve Richardson of Coldwell Banker Montecito.

Tickets are $20 each and are good for the entire weekend and the Friday opening. Children 12 and under are free. Click here to purchase tickets online or visit Divine Inspiration Gallery. Group sales of 10 tickets or more are available for $15 each; call 805.569.3035 for more details.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

