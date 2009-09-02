Zodos in Goleta Rolls Out Bowler Appreciation Week

The Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America has deemed the week of Aug. 31 National Bowling Week, when local bowling centers are encouraged to thank patrons with a little something extra.
Zodos — Bowling & Beyond is participating by having its own Bowler Appreciation Week. Bowlers can roll $2 games all week.
National Bowling Week ends Saturday, when the BPAA encourages Americans to bowl in an effort to set the world record for most games bowled in a day.
Zodos is located at 5925 Calle Real in Goleta. Click here for more information.