Commission Junction Announces Finalists for CJYou Awards

The marketing company, a division of Santa Barbara-based ValueClick, recognizes the efforts of advertisers, publishers and agencies

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | September 3, 2010 | 12:37 a.m.

Marketer Commission Junction, a division of Santa Barbara-based ValueClick Inc., announced Thursday the finalists of its CJYou Awards, which will be presented Sept. 22.

Finalists include leaders, innovators and “affiliate marketing rookies,” according to Commission Junction officials.

“This year our theme for CJU is ‘Growth Starts Here,’ which is never more evident than in our CJYou Awards,” Kerri Pollard, Commission Junction general manager, said in a news release. “This is a select group of advertisers, publishers and agencies that raise the bar for the entire network.”

Finalists for Rookie of the Year, Advertiser, presented to a new advertiser that has achieved the highest total revenue, include Boden USA, Discover Bank and Home Everything.

Finalists for Rookie of the Year, Publisher, given to a new publisher that has achieved the highest total revenue, include Blue Door Media, Natural Intelligence and TheCouponScoop.com.

Finalists for Advertiser of the Year, presented to an advertiser that has achieved the largest year-over-year increase in revenue and greatest percentage of growth, include Expedia, HP Home and Home Office Store, and The Home Depot.

Finalists for Publisher of the Year, given to a publisher that has achieved the largest year-over-year increase in revenue and greatest percentage of growth, include Offers.com, Vertive Inc., Polyvore and SurfMyAds.com.

Finalists for the People’s Choice, Advertiser, chosen by the publisher community and awarded to an advertiser that demonstrates the best partnership qualities and excellence in supporting publisher needs, include Buy Seasons (BuyCostumes.com and Celebrate Express); Priceline.com and The Home Depot.

Finalists for the People’s Choice, Publisher, chosen by the advertiser community and awarded to a publisher that demonstrates the best partnership qualities and excellence in delivering value to an advertiser’s affiliate program, include DealTaker.com, Savings.com and ShopAtHome.com.

Finalists for Innovator of the Year, awarded to an advertiser or publisher that demonstrates the most successful use of emerging technologies, include Freshpair.com, ShopStyle and SurfMyAds.com.

Finalists for Agency of the Year, presented to an agency that has excelled at fostering relationships between its clients and Commission Junction, include Blue Cherry Group, Gen3 Marketing and Schaaf PartnerCentric.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

