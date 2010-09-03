Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Entrepreneur Enjoys Soaring Demand for Handcrafted Feather Earrings

Aya Iwasaki, a longtime server at Aldo's Italian Restaurant, says her successful side business started from doing what she loves

By Kevin McFadden, Noozhawk Contributor | September 3, 2010 | 12:54 a.m.

Aya Iwasaki, a veteran server at Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, 1031 State St. in Santa Barbara, walks over to greet one of her lunchtime tables, armed with her ebullient personality and contagious smile. As she introduces herself, a woman at the table cuts her off.

“Oh, my gosh! I just have to tell you that I love your earrings,” the woman says. “Where did you get them?”

Iwasaki chuckles and flashes another broad smile, having fielded this question literally hundreds of times before.

“Thank you so much,” she replies. “I make them myself, actually.”

It’s a scene that plays out in some fashion at least once a day for Iwasaki. So last year, she decided to parlay the allure of her handcrafted feather earrings into a small side business named AyaPapaya, after a lifelong nickname of hers. Today, Iwasaki has a growing Internet business and she contracts with several local vendors — even a major international pop star sports her wares. But if you ask the budding young entrepreneur, it all started from just doing what she really enjoyed.

“I started making feather earrings just because I wanted to wear them,” Iwasaki said. “In the beginning, I never really had any intention of selling them.”

Last October, Iwasaki says she was preparing to attend a Burning Man decompression party in San Francisco and — being no stranger to fashioning some of her own clothing — she decided she really wanted to make a unique pair of earrings for the event. She bought a bunch of different feathers, a length of leather string and sterling silver hooks. She tried a few combinations before settling on a pair. The response was immediate.

“I got so many positive comments from people throughout the entire event, wanting to know where I had gotten them, and then a bunch of my girlfriends wanted pairs, and I started selling them and giving them away, and it just kind of went from there,” Iwasaki said.

During the past several months, Iwasaki has slowly spread the word through Santa Barbara about her blossoming business. Her earrings have been featured in several local art shows, and in addition to sales generated by her Web site, she also boasts displays in shops such as Tienda Ho, Yoga Soup, The Underground Salon and Hempwise. Fuzion on State Street soon will join the list of vendors peddling her jewelry.

Aya Iwasaki's earrings have been featured in several local art shows, and are on display in several shops. She says she has been tinkering with prototypes for feather necklaces.
Aya Iwasaki’s earrings have been featured in several local art shows, and are on display in several shops. She says she has been tinkering with prototypes for feather necklaces. (Aya Iwasaki photo)

In addition to working as a server and making earrings, Iwasaki also happens to be an avid hula hooper. “Hooping” is a growing form of modern dance, and Iwasaki and her dance partner, Kit, have been playing both paid and unpaid hooping gigs for the past several months.

“I got into hooping about a year ago for fun and exercise and dancing, and for me it’s a healing tool,” Iwasaki said.

Recently, her terpsichorean endeavors provided an unexpected synergy with her earring business. When international singing sensation Imogen Heap played a concert at The Granada a couple months ago, Iwasaki was asked by the production crew to hoop at the after-party on Heap’s last night in the country. At the end of the night, Iwasaki got the opportunity to speak briefly with the star, and she gave Heap a pair of her earrings. Heap told Iwasaki that she loved them, and that she would wear them at her next concert in Glastonbury, England.

Sure enough, when Iwasaki looked at the online video of Heap performing at the Glastonbury Festival the next week, Heap had AyaPapaya bling swinging from her ears.

Looking ahead, Iwasaki said she hopes to expand her jewelry creations, and that she already has been tinkering with prototypes for feather necklaces, which she thinks may be a bit more cost-effective. In the meantime, the 27-year-old is just going with the flow and continuing to create positive vibes through beautiful art — and above all, doing what she enjoys.

“I have a firm belief that every woman is beautiful and that there is an intense beauty in every single person that just needs to be released,” Iwasaki said. “There are different tools to draw that out, and we get so bogged down by insecurities and by our own experiences sometimes — but as materialistic and silly as clothing can be, it can also be a tool to draw out our inner beauty.

“If you’re wearing something unique or beautiful, it makes you feel beautiful.”

Noozhawk contributor Kevin McFadden can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 