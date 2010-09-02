Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:44 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Financial Advisor Mark Delgadillo Joins Crowell, Weedon & Co.

The native Santa Barbaran partners with longtime associate Alan Griffin for a third time

By Jennifer Guess | September 2, 2010 | 11:48 a.m.

Mark Delgadillo has joined Crowell, Weedon & Co. of Santa Barbara as a financial advisor.

He began working at Dean Witter in 1986, where he first worked with Alan Griffin. He spent 19 years there as a financial advisor, until 2005 when he moved to Smith Barney, where he worked with Griffin once again.

Delgadillo now joins Griffin for a third time, as part of the growing Crowell, Weedon & Co. team of financial professionals. Together, they look forward to serving the personal financial needs of their clients, and helping to build secure financial futures through long-term, balanced investments.

Delgadillo is a second-generation native Santa Barbaran. He attended local schools and graduated from UCSB in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in business economics.

He’s a lifelong competitive golfer and has completed several marathons and triathlons, including the New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles marathons. He still enjoys playing golf recreationally as well as long-distance running.

Delgadillo and his wife, Jennifer, have two daughters, Jessica and Jocelyn.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. is one of the largest independent investment firms in the Western United States, with about $8 billion in client assets. The firm has branches throughout Southern California, and has been serving as financial advisors to individuals, families and many leading businesses since 1932.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

