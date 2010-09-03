Franklin’s Pozole Night to Benefit Jaciel Tellez Memorial Fund
The third-grader died Aug. 24 when a big rig plowed into his family's home
By Barbara Keyani | September 3, 2010 | 12:03 a.m.
Franklin Elementary School will host Pozole Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 in the cafeteria at the school, 1111 E. Mason St.
Principal Casie Killgore said that 50 pots filled with the flavorful, traditional soup from Mexico have been prepared for Pozole Night. All proceeds will go to the Jaciel Tellez family memorial fund.
Tellez was a third-grade student at Franklin who died Aug. 24 when a big-rig truck driver lost control of the brakes while traveling down Highway 154 from San Marcos Pass and plowed into the family’s home.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.
