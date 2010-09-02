Photographer Kevin Steele Presents Solstice Portraits

His exhibition will be on display in the gallery at Samy's Camera through September

Santa Barbara photographer Kevin Steele wanted to do something different for this year’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration and Parade, so he created studio portraits near the start of the parade, just before the parade began.

His exhibition will be on display through September in the gallery of Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, with an opening reception to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, part of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s 1st Thursday events.

“With the assistance of the Solstice organizers, we used a part of David Shelton’s metalworking studio right at the start of the parade,” Steele said. “With help from Samy’s, Nico and I set up the white seamless studio with studio lighting and welcomed over 100 beautiful individuals over the course of four hours before they launched into the parade and festivities.”

The gallery will have large prints of select images on display. A softcover gallery book with all of the 100-plus characters will be available.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.

