SBCC Transfer Program Receives National Recognition

Excelencia in Education, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to accelerate Latino student success in higher education, announced that SBCC has been named a national finalist for its Transfer Achievement Program (TAP) in the category of Examples of Excelencia at the Associate Level.

TAP is a support program within SBCC’s Transfer Center that provides an integrated and cohesive set of services to underrepresented students who have the potential to transfer to four-year institutions.

TAP’s two major premises are: increasing student involvement and responsibility in transfer-related activity will increase student persistence and goal attainment, and that collaboration among students and among college services will increase transfer rates.

TAP also offers book grants of $100 to $300 per student during fall and spring semesters and of $75 to $175 per student during summer. For those students who are transitioning from SBCC to a four-year university, TAP also provides a Transition Scholarship awarded in the range of $250 to $500 per student.

“Preparing our interested students for successful transfer to four-year universities is one of the core missions of our college,” said Dr. Andreea Serban, SBCC superintendent/president. “This recognition is a well-deserved validation of the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff and our commitment to the success of our students.”

The number of underrepresented students (African-American, American Indian and Hispanic) participating in TAP has dramatically increased in the past five years from 271 in 2004-05 to 492 in 2009-10.

The total number of TAP students who transferred to a four-year university and received a two-year associates degree increased from 86 transferring with 34 receiving AA degrees in 2004-05 to 93 transferring with 52 receiving AA degrees in 2008-09. TAP staff uses a specific plan in working with students including assessment, exploration, academic progress and planning, and transfer application/transition.

All 2010 Examples of Excelencia in Education finalists at the associate, baccalaureate and graduate levels will be recognized Sept. 29 at the fifth annual Celebración de Excelencia in Washington, D.C., with U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Hilda Solis delivering the keynote address.

TAP’s profile will be included in the 2010 edition of What Works for Latino Students in Higher Education: Examples of Excelencia Compendium. The compendium will be widely distributed both electronically and in print later in the year to more than 19,000 Excelencia constituents, key education organizations and policy leaders. The recognition carries a $5,000 honorarium for SBCC.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.