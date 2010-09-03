Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:21 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Transfer Program Receives National Recognition

Excelencia in Education names the program a national finalist

By Joan Galvan | September 3, 2010 | 1:27 p.m.

Excelencia in Education, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to accelerate Latino student success in higher education, announced that SBCC has been named a national finalist for its Transfer Achievement Program (TAP) in the category of Examples of Excelencia at the Associate Level.

TAP is a support program within SBCC’s Transfer Center that provides an integrated and cohesive set of services to underrepresented students who have the potential to transfer to four-year institutions.

TAP’s two major premises are: increasing student involvement and responsibility in transfer-related activity will increase student persistence and goal attainment, and that collaboration among students and among college services will increase transfer rates.

TAP also offers book grants of $100 to $300 per student during fall and spring semesters and of $75 to $175 per student during summer. For those students who are transitioning from SBCC to a four-year university, TAP also provides a Transition Scholarship awarded in the range of $250 to $500 per student.

“Preparing our interested students for successful transfer to four-year universities is one of the core missions of our college,” said Dr. Andreea Serban, SBCC superintendent/president. “This recognition is a well-deserved validation of the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff and our commitment to the success of our students.”

The number of underrepresented students (African-American, American Indian and Hispanic) participating in TAP has dramatically increased in the past five years from 271 in 2004-05 to 492 in 2009-10.

The total number of TAP students who transferred to a four-year university and received a two-year associates degree increased from 86 transferring with 34 receiving AA degrees in 2004-05 to 93 transferring with 52 receiving AA degrees in 2008-09. TAP staff uses a specific plan in working with students including assessment, exploration, academic progress and planning, and transfer application/transition.

All 2010 Examples of Excelencia in Education finalists at the associate, baccalaureate and graduate levels will be recognized Sept. 29 at the fifth annual Celebración de Excelencia in Washington, D.C., with U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Hilda Solis delivering the keynote address.

TAP’s profile will be included in the 2010 edition of What Works for Latino Students in Higher Education: Examples of Excelencia Compendium. The compendium will be widely distributed both electronically and in print later in the year to more than 19,000 Excelencia constituents, key education organizations and policy leaders. The recognition carries a $5,000 honorarium for SBCC.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 