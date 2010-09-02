Sotheby’s International Realty Ranks No. 1 in Sales Volume for Santa Barbara, Montecito

The real estate firm represented 27 percent of the MLS with an average sales price of $1.7 million

Luxury real estate firm Sotheby’s International Realty Inc. ranks as the leading Santa Barbara County real estate company by sales volume year to date.

According to data from the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service, Sotheby’s International Realty’s total residential real estate sales volume in Santa Barbara and Montecito was about $540 million from Jan. 1 to Aug. 26, with $291 million in list sides and $249 million in buyer’s sides.

Sotheby’s represented 27 percent of the MLS sales volume with an average sales price of $1.7 million in these two markets during that period.

“We could not be more proud of the accomplishments of our agents. Through hard work, flexibility and outstanding attitudes, our Sotheby’s International Realty agents in Santa Barbara and Montecito have gone the extra mile in uniting extraordinary properties with extraordinary lives,” Senior Vice President and Brokerage Manager Greg Tice said. “We are thrilled to have an office environment that fosters the kind of dedication that leads to such impressive results.”

Sotheby’s International Realty also boasts the leading market share this year to date in Montecito, an area frequently sought after by buyers for its unparalleled coastal climate.

— Greg Tice is a senior vice president and brokerage manager with Sotheby’s International Realty.