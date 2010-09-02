Teen Male Shot in Arm on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside

Police are investigating and have not yet determined whether the incident was gang-related

A 16-year-old male was shot in the arm early Thursday morning in the area of the lower Eastside of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Police Department received several calls of gunshots shortly before 2 a.m. Minutes later, the victim called on his cell phone to report being shot.

Officers found the victim walking near the corner of Canada and Cacique streets, which is the general area of the shooting, police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

While the department is being tight-lipped about the incident so far, he said there was some physical evidence found near the scene.

“We’ve recovered some blood,” he said.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident. It has not yet been determined whether it was gang-related. McCaffrey said the victim did not have a weapon on him.

