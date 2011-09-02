Goleta Valley Junior High’s Agata Bykovtsev to Compete in World Youth Chess Championship

Goleta Valley Junior High School seventh-grade student Agata Bykovtsev will represent the United States at the 2011 World Youth Chess Championship in Caldas Novas, state of Goias, Brazil.
The competition takes place Nov. 17-27.
“Goleta Valley Junior High is very excited that Agata will be participating in this championship, and we look forward to cheering her on,” Principal Veronica Rogers said.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.