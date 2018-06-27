Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

CHP Officer Saves Woman from Jumping Off Cold Spring Canyon Bridge

A split-second decision literally makes the difference between life and death

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | September 2, 2011 | 10:02 p.m.

A California Highway Patrol officer made a split-second decision Friday that saved the life of a woman positioned to jump off the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

The CHP received a 9-1-1 call about 3:30 p.m. with a report of a possible suicide attempt on the bridge, according to CHP Officer Jeremy Wayland, a department spokesman.

He said an officer in the area was on the bridge within several minutes and noticed the woman in tears and standing on the edge of the bridge with her hands on the railing.

The officer stopped traffic in both directions. As he talked with the woman, a retired Los Angeles Police Department officer stopped to help, according to Wayland. The woman became distracted and turned away from the CHP officer, who moved quickly to physically restrain her from jumping off the bridge.

Crisis and Recovery Emergency Services (C.A.R.E.S.), a mental health responder, arrived at the scene to assist the woman.

Traffic in both directions was reopened about 3:40 p.m.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

