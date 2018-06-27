Karen Mora of Santa Barbara Awarded UCLA Scholarship at NAWBO Women Business Conference

Karen Mora of Accountability Plus of Santa Barbara has been awarded a scholarship to the Management Development for Entrepreneurs program at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.
The award was announced this week during the NAWBO Women Business Conference in San Diego.
Union Bank, N.A., and the National Association of Women Business Owners teamed up to present the NAWBO Women’s Business Conference 2011 on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Union Bank and NAWBO have been partners for many years in California, and the bank was a charter member of the organization,” said Union Bank Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Marla Black, who spoke at the opening reception.
— Roxanne Truesdell is a publicist representing Union Bank.