Saul Serrano Named Interim Coordinator of Task Force on Youth Gangs

Fran Forman, executive director of Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, has announced the appointment of Saul Serrano to serve as interim coordinator for the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs.

Serrano is a seasoned youth educator and program coordinator who brings14 years of experience working with at-risk youth and families.

He is making the transition to the task force from his role as health educator for CAC’s Los Compadres Young Men’s Project. The program helps youth understand the consequences of life choices, including the prevention of teen pregnancy, substance abuse and violence. He is a UCSB graduate and 15-year resident of Santa Barbara.

“Saul is the right person for the job,” said Fred Razo, the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s administrator of juvenile court. “He has been part of this effort from the beginning and he really understands the needs of our community.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to working with the task force and local agencies to accomplish the mission of helping the community prevent at-risk youth from joining gangs,” Serrano said. “We have many local agencies providing quality services — by coordinating our services we can all be more successful in serving youth and their families.”

Carolyn Contreras, CAC’s director of family and Youth services, will partner with Serrano to handle the responsibilities of the position vacated by Dr. Gus Frias, who stepped down as coordinator of the task force last month.

Serrano’s solid reputation in the community will be an asset to the mission of the task force. Steve Powell, former Rincon Continuation High School principal, noted Serrano’s dedication and strong work ethic.

“Saul has been there to support our calls, even after hours and on weekends,” Powell said.

Forman added: “Saul and Carolyn are very dedicated to their jobs and keenly aware of the needs in our community. I’m glad to have them on our team.”

— Holly Carmody represents the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.