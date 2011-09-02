Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:54 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures PresentsTrombone Shorty & Orleans

Grammy-nominated funk rock group will perform Oct. 7 in Campbell Hall

By Karna Hughes for UCSB | September 2, 2011 | 8:21 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Grammy-nominated funk rock group Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue for a For True Tour performance at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in Campbell Hall.

New Orleans native Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews burst into international consciousness in recent years with the six-piece band Orleans Avenue and its unique blend of high-octane music he calls “SupaFunkRock.”

In their Santa Barbara debut, the group will perform work from the Grammy-nominated breakout Backatown and the widely anticipated album For True, hot on the heels of its Sept. 13 release.

The new album features Orleans Avenue, as well as a string of legendary performers with whom Trombone Shorty has recently shared the stage, including Jeff Beck, Kid Rock, Lenny Kravitz, Ledisi, Warren Haynes, Ivan and Cyril Neville, The Rebirth Brass Band and more. Andrews wrote or co-wrote all 14 tracks on the new album, including co-writes with Ledisi, Kid Rock and Lamont Dozier.

The first single from For True, “Do to Me” featuring Beck, was the No. 1, most-added track at AAA radio in its first week of release (FMQB) and is now available exclusively on iTunes. Trombone Shorty premiered the song on Conan in August. Click here to view the performance.

Tickets to the Oct. 7 concert are $38 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 