UCSB Arts & Lectures PresentsTrombone Shorty & Orleans

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Grammy-nominated funk rock group Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue for a For True Tour performance at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in Campbell Hall.

New Orleans native Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews burst into international consciousness in recent years with the six-piece band Orleans Avenue and its unique blend of high-octane music he calls “SupaFunkRock.”

In their Santa Barbara debut, the group will perform work from the Grammy-nominated breakout Backatown and the widely anticipated album For True, hot on the heels of its Sept. 13 release.

The new album features Orleans Avenue, as well as a string of legendary performers with whom Trombone Shorty has recently shared the stage, including Jeff Beck, Kid Rock, Lenny Kravitz, Ledisi, Warren Haynes, Ivan and Cyril Neville, The Rebirth Brass Band and more. Andrews wrote or co-wrote all 14 tracks on the new album, including co-writes with Ledisi, Kid Rock and Lamont Dozier.

The first single from For True, “Do to Me” featuring Beck, was the No. 1, most-added track at AAA radio in its first week of release (FMQB) and is now available exclusively on iTunes. Trombone Shorty premiered the song on Conan in August. Click here to view the performance.

Tickets to the Oct. 7 concert are $38 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.