United Way, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Hand-Deliver New School Backpacks

Franklin Elementary and Adelante Charter students receive the first of 500 to be distributed

Through a partnership between United Way of Santa Barbara County and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, 500 students throughout 12 local Santa Barbara County schools will receive new “back-to-school” backpacks.

On Thursday, the first 130 backpacks were presented to students at Franklin Elementary School and Adelante Charter School.

The supplies will assist underserved students who are not able to afford a quality backpack and find themselves challenged with carrying their school supplies throughout the year.

Improving education is one of three major focus areas in the next 10 years for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

— Katrina Sill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.