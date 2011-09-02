September and October Events at the Lobero Theatre

The following is the schedule for upcoming events at the Lobero Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., call 805.963.0761 or click here.

September

LifeChronicles presents Honoring, Remembering, and Celebrating Life at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

A personal tragedy was felt in Santa Barbara on 9/11 when the young life of Chad Keller was lost in the Pentagon crash. A year after his death, LifeChronicles was honored to film stories of Keller as told by friends and family, ensuring that future generations will never forget the life that he lived.

On Sunday evening, enjoy the beautiful words and haunting performance of Ottiliana Rolandsson, Ph.D., as she remembers the legendary film actress in I Was Greta Garbo, her one-woman play that brings the mysterious, reclusive film star to life on the historic stage of the Lobero Theatre. By honoring our own, we connect with the world on this day. We will be gathering together for a post-performance reception featuring fine foods, drinks and a silent auction.

General admission is $38, Student/senior admission is $23, and Reception package is $103.

Sings Like Hell presents The Gourds and special guest Lynn Miles at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Gourds, of Austin, Texas, have never been much on sentiment. Since the band started defining Gourds Music, as it has come to be known, with Dem’s Good Beeble in 1997 and the quirky Stadium Blitzer in 1998, they have chugged through America fueled by music and a near-pathological need for a good time. And while songwriters Kevin Russell and Jimmy Smith have written the most dense, reference-laden country songs of the past 10 years and almost single-handedly made a place for deep thought in a genre of “honky tonk badonkadonks” they have, for the most part, shied away from the tear-in-my-beer ballads that made country music a commercial powerhouse during the past 50 years. The Gourds have ensured that their musical legend will move past adjectives like witty or ironic and on toward more profound descriptors like classic and timeless, helping them to take their rightful place as some of today’s greatest American songwriters.

Single tickets are $39.50.

Square Peg Concerts presents tribute to The Fab Four at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

The Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute because of their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ songs, the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing. This incredible stage show includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles’ ever-changing career. This loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil. Hear record-perfect live performances of such classics as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.”

Section A tickets are $39.50 and Section B tickets are $29.50.

October

Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre comes back, by popular demand, at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

The world-famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre features an amazing cast of housecats, dogs, parrots even geese and mice! Critics describe it as a unique blend of comedy, world-champion juggling and the extraordinary talents of more than 30 performing pets. Gregory Popovich has rescued the animals from shelters all over the country and transformed them into Las Vegas stars.

Popovich is a fifth-generation circus performer who learned early on how to develop strong bonds with animals. He released his first book, You CAN Train Your Cat, in late 2009 and has been featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman and in USA Today, just to name a few. Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre has been voted “Best Family Show in Las Vegas” and was a finalist on America’s Got Talent.

Adults are $33, children age 12 or younger are $18 and VIP tickets are $38.

Jazz at the Lobero presents the New Gary Burton Quartet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Burton’s quartets of the early 1960s and ‘70s defied the genres trying to be hung on them. With a swirl of incredible improvisation in a group setting and compositions that drew from all over the map, these quartets smashed conventions and blew audiences away. Burton has created bands featuring incredible musicianship while discovering more than a few youngsters along the way who later became legends, such as guitarist Pat Metheny. His newest quartet is not just new in name only: with bassist Scott Colley, drummer Antonio Sanchez and guitarist Julian Lage, this is Burton’s reimagined and revitalized group — a new quartet for a new era.

Season subscriptions are now available. Single tickets will be available as of Saturday, Sept. 10.

An Evening with Konrad Kono at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Kono, once dubbed “the Japanese Victor Borge,” is a Santa Barbara treasure. His engaging personality instantly draws his audience into his world, and soon everyone is laughing, singing and clapping along with the music. His fans know when Kono sits down at the piano, people gather around because they don’t know what to expect, and that’s half the fun. He is a master of the keyboard with an extensive background in just about every style, including classical, jazz, Latin, blues, hip-hop, gospel and his own uniquely developed style. He has recorded four CDs which include many of his original piano and jazz compositions.

General tickets are $18 and students/seniors/children tickets are $13.

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents “Maestro Mozart!” featuring Lucille Chung on piano at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“Maestro Mozart!” is a program celebrating the music of Wolfgang Mozart on the 220th anniversary of the composer’s death. Maestro Ohyama has programmed overtures from four of Mozart’s best-loved operas (The Marriage of Figaro, Idomeneo, The Impresario and Don Giovanni), Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 and his Piano Concerto No. 23, K. 488 in A Major with dynamic pianist Chung.

Making her Santa Barbara debut, Canadian-born Chung graduated from both the Curtis Institute of Music and the Juilliard School by age 20. Following her further education in Salzburg and Weimar, she progressed to an amazing career of solo engagements with the top orchestras of the world. In addition to her extensive performing and recording career, she is the artistic co-director of the Joaquin Achucarro Foundation, speaks six languages fluently and is married to pianist Alessio Bax, who will be performing with SBCO in December.

Section A tickets are $47 and Section B tickets are $42.

The Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy presents the second annual Youth Battle of the Bands at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Join us for the second annual Youth Battle of the Bands, benefiting the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy. Celebrity judges include J.R. Richards (Dishwalla), Bruce Kulick (Kiss, Grand Funk) and promoter Howie Rosen.

General tickets are $15 and Patron tickets are $100.

— Holly Chadwin represents the Lobero Theatre Foundation.