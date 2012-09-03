Banks, Government Offices Closed Monday for Labor Day

All local municipal, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Among the more high-profile closures are banks, public libraries and the U.S. Postal Service, which means there will be no mail delivery either.

MTD Santa Barbara bus service will run on a Sunday schedule Monday. Click here for complete route schedules.

Because of the holiday, MarBorg Industries’ residential trash collection will be delayed by one day all this week. Click here for MarBorg’s holiday schedule.

Click here for a related story on Labor Day weekend gas prices.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.