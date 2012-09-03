Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Tops $14 Million Capital Campaign Goal

Thanks to array of community contributions, hospital closes in on completion of $123 million new facility

Four and a half years after launching a capital campaign to help build a new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, proud supporters announced they have surpassed their goal and raised $14.3 million for the effort.

To comply with state-mandated seismic requirements, the 45-year-old hospital at 351 S. Patterson Ave. was forced to undergo a complete renovation. When finished in 2014, the two-story, 152,000-square-foot facility will boast a much larger Emergency Department, a surgery suite with six operating rooms, a wound care center and all-private rooms for patients.

The $123 million project is being funded through hospital operations, tax-exempt bonds and community donations. Last week, leaders of the capital campaign — Building Well, Being Well — gathered at the construction site to celebrate the fundraising accomplishment, and to thank individuals, foundations, businesses, physicians and Cottage Health System employees for their generosity.

“This tremendous philanthropic outpouring on behalf of the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is so valued and appreciated,” said Bill Peeples, the campaign’s co-chairman. “Such generosity will have an impact on the region’s health care for years to come.”

Janet O’Neill, Cottage Health System’s public affairs director, said the campaign received gifts from more than 1,100 donors, more than half of whom were first-time donors.

The nonprofit hospital kicked off its Building Well, Being Well campaign in January 2008 with a goal of $14 million. Co-chaired by Peeples and Don Anderson, the undertaking included a 16-member working cabinet of community volunteers and an honorary cabinet of 21 community leaders who lent their support and endorsement to the campaign.

Upon completion, the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will meet California’s requirements for hospitals to withstand a major earthquake and be capable of continuing to provide services to the community. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has been undergoing its own $700 million renovation for seismic compliance.

According to a Cottage Health System statement, there are a number of key elements to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital’s successful fundraising drive:

» Philanthropist Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree committed a pace-setting $5 million toward the hospital’s Center for Wound Management.

» The new hospital’s main lobby will be dedicated to the memory of the late Dale and George Cavalletto, who were longtime donors to the facility. In June, Cavalletto Charities made a $2 million “capstone” donation in the couple’s honor.

» A Physician Leadership Task Force — chaired by Dr. Larry Harter and including Drs. Dan Craviotto, John Deacon, Michael Gunson and Brett Wilson — raised more than $542,000 from fellow physicians.

» Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital employees contributed more than $94,000 to the campaign.

» A Corporate Partner Program, co-chaired by Jim Knight and Craig Zimmerman, enlisted the support of businesses throughout the South Coast. More than $528,000 was contributed by Charter Corporate Partners that included Bacara Resort & Spa, Community West Bank, Cox Communications, ExxonMobil, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Pacific Western Bank, Rabobank and Venoco.

» Sparked by a $1 million challenge grant from the Wood Claeyssens Foundation, community members added another $1 million to match the incentive.

