Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:06 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hot, Sunny Weather in Forecast for Labor Day — and the Rest of the Week

Santa Barbara County gets another heat wave, along with increasing concerns of wildfire

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | September 3, 2012 | 1:12 a.m.

Labor Day will be accompanied by sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, making it an ideal day for the beach, parks and other outdoor activities. The warm and dry conditions have heightened fire concerns, however, especially in the backcountry where very low humidity is expected.

Monday’s National Weather Service forecast calls for sunshine, daytime temperatures around 80 degrees, and east southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. The rest of the week will see more of the same.

Weather officials said backcountry humidity readings could drop into the single digits and low teens Monday, with temperatures soaring to nearly 100. The conditions have raised the risk of wildfire and authorities are advising visitors to use caution.

Meanwhile, strong and dangerous rip currents are expected to continue through Monday along south-facing beaches as a result of a sustained south swell. Click here for Santa Barbara Surfer’s surf report.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 