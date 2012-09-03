Hot, Sunny Weather in Forecast for Labor Day — and the Rest of the Week

Santa Barbara County gets another heat wave, along with increasing concerns of wildfire

Labor Day will be accompanied by sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, making it an ideal day for the beach, parks and other outdoor activities. The warm and dry conditions have heightened fire concerns, however, especially in the backcountry where very low humidity is expected.

Monday’s National Weather Service forecast calls for sunshine, daytime temperatures around 80 degrees, and east southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. The rest of the week will see more of the same.

Weather officials said backcountry humidity readings could drop into the single digits and low teens Monday, with temperatures soaring to nearly 100. The conditions have raised the risk of wildfire and authorities are advising visitors to use caution.

Meanwhile, strong and dangerous rip currents are expected to continue through Monday along south-facing beaches as a result of a sustained south swell. Click here for Santa Barbara Surfer’s surf report.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

