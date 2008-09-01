Santa Barbara Runner Struck by Van, Dies of Injuries

The woman who was struck by a van early Saturday while she ran with a Santa Barbara Team in Training group along Las Positas Road has been identified by friends as Carolyn Samuels, 66, of Santa Barbara.

Samuels was hit shortly after 7:30 a.m. as she and her teammates were running along Las Positas toward Arroyo Burro Beach. Santa Barbara police said the van’s driver, Gregory Doan, crashed into the group near the intersection of Richelle Lane. Samuels was alive at the scene, friends said, but died later of her injuries. Police said Doan faces charges of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

A funeral service will be held at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, where Samuels was an active parishioner.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society‘s Team in Training provides training to run or walk a whole or half marathon. Nationally since 1988, more than 275,000 participants have helped raise more than $600 million for research and patient services.

