Display of Student Projects a ‘Celebration of Science Research’

More than 30 Westmont College students will show off their summer research projects.

By Scott Craig | September 4, 2008 | 1:44 a.m.

More than 30 Westmont College students will show off their summer research projects at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Founders Dining Room.

“A Celebration of Science Research” will include a student’s work determining the orbit of an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter, as well as another student’s work investigating cognitive impairment among older adults.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Students will present their findings on poster boards and be available to answer questions.

Mark Duncan, a junior pre-med student, is one of several students who will be speaking about his research. He worked with Steve Julio, assistant professor of biology, analyzing the properties of whooping cough, an infectious respiratory disease.

“Our research into the genetics behind the virulency of the bacteria could indeed be a great place to start in developing a more efficient vaccine for whooping cough,” Duncan says. “The research experience at Westmont is definitely unique when compared to larger colleges with a higher researcher-to-professor ratio. It’ll be useful when I apply to medical schools and display the concepts that I learned.”

One of the hallmarks of Westmont’s academic program is the opportunity for undergraduate students to work with faculty on research projects. As part of the celebration that includes President Gayle Beebe and Dean Warren Rogers, Mako Masuno, assistant professor of chemistry and a 1997 Westmont graduate, will present “Research: A Catalyst for My Passions.”

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.

 

