Letter to the Editor: Governor a Steady Force Against Drilling

Last week, more than 50 international, national, state and local environmental organizations sent a letter to California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger objecting to an Aug. 26 3-2 split vote by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors requesting that the governor approve expanded offshore oil drilling off Santa Barbara County.

In response to the board’s action, California Resources Secretary Mike Chrisman made it clear in a statement that appeared inthat the governor’s oft-stated and unequivocal opposition to new drilling off the coast of California remained firm and unchanged in the face of Santa Barbara County’s request.

“From our perspective, our position hasn’t changed,” Chrisman said. “The governor has been very clear in his opposition to increased drilling off the coast of California.”



“On behalf of the 50 signers of this letter, we commend Gov. Schwarzenegger for his continued leadership on this issue and his unwavering opposition to new drilling off the California coast,” said Susan Jordan of the California Coastal Protection Network. “The governor’s opposition to expanded oil drilling as a solution to the current energy crisis serves as a beacon to those who are committed to moving U.S. energy policy into the future.”



Schwarzenegger’s commitment is evident as well in the recently signed West Coast Governor’s agreement, which contains a specific prohibition on new offshore oil leasing.

Susan Jordan

California Coastal Protection Network