Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:43 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Governor a Steady Force Against Drilling

By Susan Jordan | September 4, 2008 | 2:57 a.m.

Last week, more than 50 international, national, state and local environmental organizations sent a letter to California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger objecting to an Aug. 26 3-2 split vote by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors requesting that the governor approve expanded offshore oil drilling off Santa Barbara County.

In response to the board’s action, California Resources Secretary Mike Chrisman made it clear in a statement that appeared in The New York Times that the governor’s oft-stated and unequivocal opposition to new drilling off the coast of California remained firm and unchanged in the face of Santa Barbara County’s request.

“From our perspective, our position hasn’t changed,” Chrisman said. “The governor has been very clear in his opposition to increased drilling off the coast of California.”

“On behalf of the 50 signers of this letter, we commend Gov. Schwarzenegger for his continued leadership on this issue and his unwavering opposition to new drilling off the California coast,” said Susan Jordan of the California Coastal Protection Network. “The governor’s opposition to expanded oil drilling as a solution to the current energy crisis serves as a beacon to those who are committed to moving U.S. energy policy into the future.”

Schwarzenegger’s commitment is evident as well in the recently signed West Coast Governor’s agreement, which contains a specific prohibition on new offshore oil leasing.

Susan Jordan
California Coastal Protection Network

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 