Mental Health Association to Spotlight Heroes of Hope Award Recipients

The evening will include a special screening of Canvas , by honorees Joe Pantoliano and Joseph Greco.

The Santa Barbara community has a unique opportunity to experience an inspirational and entertaining evening when the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara presents its inaugural Heroes of Hope Award to star/producer Joe Pantoliano and writer/director Joseph Greco for their feature film Canvas.

The awards presentation, followed by a special movie screening of the film and a question-and-answer session with the award recipients, will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Granada Theatre.

The Heroes of Hope Award honors Pantoliano, best known for his work inandand as an Emmy Award winner for, and award-winning screenwriter Joseph Greco for their outstanding contributions throughto promoting public awareness and eradicating the harmful stigma attached to mental health related illnesses.

Canvas is a story of an ordinary family dealing with schizophrenia. A sensitive and realistic portrayal of serious mental illness, the film has won wide praise from critics and mental health professionals.

A pre-event VIP cocktail reception and silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the newly remodeled Granada. Auction items include a family vacation at a mountain cabin near Aspen or a luxury villa in Tuscany. Items are available for bidding at www.mhainsb.org.

Tickets are $15 and are available only through the Granada Theatre box office at 805.899.2222. VIP tickets are $150 and include pre-event cocktail reception and silent auction, plus priority seating in the balcony. For VIP tickets, call the Mental Health Association at 805.898.0129, ext. 18.

All proceeds from the auction and Heroes of Hope event will benefit the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County. The Mental Health Association is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness.

Daniella Elghanayan represents the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara.