Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Teen Girl Reported Missing

On Tuesday, 14-year-old Christina Veloz-Payne was reported missing by her mother.
At that time, Veloz-Payne told friends she was going to walk to her house on San Milano Drive in Goleta, several miles away. Veloz-Payne has not been seen or heard from since.
She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black hooded sweatshirt, black “Dickies” shorts, white socks and black “Vans” shoes.
The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone with information about Veloz-Payne’s whereabouts call 9-1-1 or the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4168, 805.681.4150 or 805.681.4100.
Sgt. Alex Tipolt is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.