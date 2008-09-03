Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Teen Girl Reported Missing

Christina Veloz-Payne, 14, hasn't been seen or heard from since Monday's Goleta Fireworks Festival.

On Tuesday, 14-year-old Christina Veloz-Payne was reported missing by her mother.

Veloz-Payne was last seen by friends at 8 p.m. Monday while attending the Goleta Fireworks Festival at Girsch Park.

At that time, Veloz-Payne told friends she was going to walk to her house on San Milano Drive in Goleta, several miles away. Veloz-Payne has not been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black hooded sweatshirt, black “Dickies” shorts, white socks and black “Vans” shoes.

She is a Hispanic female, 4 feet 11 inches and 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the right side of her head.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone with information about Veloz-Payne’s whereabouts call 9-1-1 or the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4168, 805.681.4150 or 805.681.4100.

Sgt. Alex Tipolt is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.