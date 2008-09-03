Santa Barbara County Prosecutors Endorse Doreen Farr

Santa Barbara County prosecutors have endorsed Doreen Farr for 3rd District supervisor.

During a rigorous interview progress, Farr expressed strong support for public safety and the efforts of law enforcement. She has lived in both Goleta and Santa Ynez, and she has a firm grasp on the distinctive nature of both north and south Santa Barbara County.

The Deputy District Attorneys Association represents the members of the community who prosecute criminal cases in Santa Barbara. It’s a politically diverse group that is concerned with the rights of all people to be able to enjoy a safe and productive life in their homes and on the streets of Santa Barbara County.

The Board of Supervisors plays a key role in deciding how to allocate the county’s resources, and the association believes that the safety of residents should always come first. Farr shares the same concerns about public safety and has shown the energy, integrity and work ethic to ensure that safety remains a priority for the county.

Allan Kaplan represents the Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorneys Association.