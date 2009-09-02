Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

4 Arrested in Attack on Teenage Skateboarder

The sheriff's department says the one juvenile and three adult males are connected to a local gang

By Drew Sugars | September 2, 2009 | 8:45 p.m.

Reymundo Macias
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested four suspects in a violent attack on a teenage skateboarder.

About 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a reported gang fight south of the intersection of Tecolote and Aguila avenues in Goleta.

Through their investigation, the deputies learned that the 16-year old victim was on his skateboard riding northbound on Tecolote Avenue when he was jumped by up to four teenage males.

The victim, who was punched and kicked repeatedly while on the ground, suffered cuts and bruises on his face, back and neck as well as a damage to his nose. He was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment.

A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a car matching the description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene. The deputy stopped, at gunpoint, a two-door Honda containing three of the four male suspects.

Martin Lule Zamora
The investigation led to the arrests of Reymundo Macias, 19, of Santa Barbara, Martin Lule Zamora, 19, of Isla Vista, and Oscar Jesus Castillo, 18, of Goleta.

Further investigation led deputies to a nearby home, where they found a fourth suspect in a friend’s bedroom in which he had hidden the victim’s skateboard under a bed. Deputies took the 16-year-old male suspect into custody.

Oscar Jesus Castillo
All four suspects were charged with robbery, felony assault, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

It also was determined all four are connected to a criminal street gang, which added an additional gang enhancement charge.

The 16-year-old suspect was booked as a juvenile. The three adults were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $100,000 bail.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

