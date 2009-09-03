Airport Urges Travelers to Plan Ahead for Holiday Weekend

Passengers should allow extra time for parking and check-in through Tuesday

The Santa Barbara Airport anticipates a busier-than-usual travel weekend through Tuesday for Labor Day weekend.

Visitors should be aware of ongoing construction in and around the terminal.

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow 1.5 hours to find parking, check luggage and go through the security checkpoint.

Due to terminal construction, visitors may experience heavier traffic than normal on the terminal roadways. Please exercise caution when driving in these areas.

Parking Options

» Short Term Lot: adjacent to the terminal; rates are $2 for the first hour or less; $1 for every hour thereafter up to $20 per day maximum.

» Long Term Lot 1: adjacent to the terminal; rates are $2 for the first hour or less; $1 for every hour thereafter up to $9 per day maximum.

» Long Term Lot 2: on Frederic Lopez Road, just off Hollister Avenue near Fairview Avenue; a free shuttle transports visitors between Lot 2 and the terminal every 10 minutes. Parking rates are $2 for the first hour or less; $1 for every hour thereafter up to $9 per day maximum.

Call 805.967.4566 for parking availability. Click here for directions to the airport.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Airport.