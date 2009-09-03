Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Airport Urges Travelers to Plan Ahead for Holiday Weekend

Passengers should allow extra time for parking and check-in through Tuesday

By Terri Gibson | September 3, 2009 | 7:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport anticipates a busier-than-usual travel weekend through Tuesday for Labor Day weekend.

Visitors should be aware of ongoing construction in and around the terminal.

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow 1.5 hours to find parking, check luggage and go through the security checkpoint.

Due to terminal construction, visitors may experience heavier traffic than normal on the terminal roadways. Please exercise caution when driving in these areas.

Parking Options

» Short Term Lot: adjacent to the terminal; rates are $2 for the first hour or less; $1 for every hour thereafter up to $20 per day maximum.

» Long Term Lot 1: adjacent to the terminal; rates are $2 for the first hour or less; $1 for every hour thereafter up to $9 per day maximum.

» Long Term Lot 2: on Frederic Lopez Road, just off Hollister Avenue near Fairview Avenue; a free shuttle transports visitors between Lot 2 and the terminal every 10 minutes. Parking rates are $2 for the first hour or less; $1 for every hour thereafter up to $9 per day maximum.

Call 805.967.4566 for parking availability. Click here for directions to the airport.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Airport.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 