Ayers Automotive Offering Saturday Class on Hybrid Ownership

A speaker at the Santa Barbara shop will discuss the ins and outs of maintenance and service

By Nikki Ayers | October 1, 2009 | 3:42 p.m.

Ayers Automotive Repairs, at 220 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, will present a Car Care Fair — titled “So You Think You Want to Buy a Hybrid Vehicle, Or You Bought One and Don’t Know Exactly What to Expect” — for consumers on the ins and outs of hybrid vehicle ownership.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, and the speaker will be Jack Rosebro of Perfect Sky Inc.

Rosebro has traveled the world training technicians on the proper methods of service and maintenance of hybrid vehicles.

As a special request of Ayers Automotive owner Nikki Ayers, Rosebro will offer his insights of hybrid maintenance and service to the consumers of hybrid vehicles in Santa Barbara.

The class is free, but attendees must RSVP by Friday to 805.845.4242 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Class size will be limited to 25 participants. Check-in for the class will begin at 9 a.m. with light refreshments.

— Nikki Ayers is owner of Ayers Automotive Repairs.

