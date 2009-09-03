Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:15 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 

Council, Mayoral Candidate Forums to Focus on Business, Tourism

The Lodging & Restaurant Association and the Chamber of Commerce team up for two Santa Barbara sessions

By Karla Armendariz | September 3, 2009 | 6:07 p.m.

The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce are hosting two Santa Barbara candidate forums, one for City Council candidates and one for mayoral candidates.

The forums are not formatted as a debate; rather they are designed to be a question-and-answer opportunity for members to learn the views of the candidates on issues regarding the local tourism industry and other local business issues. Lunch will be provided at both forums.

The first forum, for the Santa Barbara City Council candidates, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Hotel MarMonte, 1111 East Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. The cost is $30 for GSBLRA and SBRCC members who RSVP by Friday, and $35 for nonmembers and others at the door.

The second forum, for the mayoral candidates, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Four Seasons Biltmore, 1260 Channel Drive in Santa Barbara. The cost is $40 GSBLRA and SBRCC members who RSVP by Sept. 9, and $50 for nonmembers and others at the door.

The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association is a nonprofit organization of hotel, motel and restaurant owners and operators. The association represents establishments throughout Santa Barbara County. The Chamber of Commerce is a California nonprofit corporation and represents 2,000 local businesses.

— Karla Armendariz represents the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association.

