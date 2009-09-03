Jeff Lockwood to Chair Foodbank Benefit

The Adopt-a-Vine program will be held in conjunction with Bella Cavalli's Harvest Party

Jeff Lockwood will serve as committee chairman for the Adopt-a-Vine program benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at Bella Cavalli Farm & Vineyard in Santa Ynez. The event, held in conjunction with Bella Cavalli’s Harvest Party, will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 10.

“The Adopt-a-Vine benefit program matches donors’ names (placed on a plaque) to the specific vine they have adopted. Donors also will receive adoption papers,” said Lockwood, who owns the 44-acre Bella Cavalli Farm & Vineyard. “Adoption fees vary from $50 to $2,500.”

Long active in philanthropy, Lockwood has been a land developer for 30 years. Bella Cavalli includes an equestrian center with 60 horses and a thoroughbred race track surrounding the vineyard. This year’s Adopt-a-Vine event marks the sixth year Lockwood has been fundraising for the Foodbank.

With the help of other committee members — Diane Durst of Santa Barbara Foodbank, Joanne Lockwood and Dr. Jack Lockwood — the evening’s festivities include a small horse show, dinner and wine, music and dancing.

Admission to the Harvest Party is $35; adoption fees are extra. For more information, click here or call Lockwood at 805.688.7108.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.