No Plans in the Works for Gallegly Health-Care Forum

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, had been in the spotlight for not hosting a health-care public meeting — until Wednesday night — but she’s not alone.
Rep. Elton Gallegly, R-Thousand Oaks, has no official plans to hold a similar meeting for his constituents. “At this time, nothing is scheduled,” Gallegly press secretary Tom Pfeifer told Noozhawk.
Gallegly represents the 24th District, which includes part of the Santa Ynez Valley. He said he opposes the America’s Affordable Health Choices Act (House Resolution 3200) but supports some other health-care reform legislation, and has co-sponsored the Empowering Patients First Act (House Resolution 3400).
