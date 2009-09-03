Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:21 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Receives NSF Grant to Preserve Herbarium, Algae Collections

The $272,162 in funding will go toward a new compact storage system

By UCSB | September 3, 2009 | 1:18 p.m.

Tucked away in a room beneath the bleachers at the south end of UCSB’s Harder Stadium, the 100,000 specimens stored in the herbarium of the Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration are about to get a much-needed new home.

Thanks to a $272,162 grant from the National Science Foundation, as well as the generosity of the family of former UCSB Chancellor Vernon Cheadle, the Cheadle Center soon will have a new compact storage system to replace the herbarium’s World War II-era cabinets.

In addition to preserving the massive collection of oak, conifer and other plant specimens, the new storage system also will be used to protect CCBER’s algae collection, one of the most significant collections of algal material from the central California coast.

“It’s a really important project,” said Jennifer Thorsch, the Katherine Esau director of CCBER. “This is a wonderful step in the right direction for a small university museum. UC Santa Barbara has continued to value our collections, where many institutions have shipped collections off, and students don’t get the hands-on museum opportunities. There are so many interesting questions that can be answered by preserved specimens. They aid our ability to conduct genetic research, examine species diversity trends and study species responses to global warming using data available in the collection records. Collections like these are very important.”

The NSF funding, a Biological Research Collection grant, is designed for improving facilities and the security and accessibility of collections.

After two applications in previous years came close but were turned down, “the third try was the charm,” Thorsch said. “Thank you, President Obama, for the stimulus money. We received full funding. It’s one of those good stimulus stories.”

The NSF grant was preceded by a $110,000 gift from Dr. William “Bill” Cheadle, son of the former chancellor, and other members of the Cheadle family. Vernon Cheadle was a botanist, and his impressive collection of light microscope slides of monocotyledons, gathered from around the world, is stored at CCBER, as are about 2,500 of his herbarium sheets, which will be among the specimens placed in the new compact storage facilities.

“The Cheadle family has been very generous,” Thorsch said. “They have provided additional support for us to work on the curation and processing of the preserved plant materials, microscope slides, and creating a database for all of the metadata.”

Dr. Cheadle, who is professor and program director in the Department of Surgery at the University of Louisville, said: “I am very excited about the exceptional peer-reviewed NSF grant that has been awarded to Jennifer Thorsch and Carla D’Antonio (CCBER’s faculty director) on behalf of CCBER. This will provide critical funding to properly store and provide access to the herbarium collection. My father collected over 5,000 plants and produced over 60,000 light microscope slides during his long and distinguished career as a botanist. The compact storage system will provide access to interested scientists from all over the world to plant specimens for research, thus perpetuating his great legacy. We plan to continue to support the CCBER and its multiple missions, and again congratulate Jennifer Thorsch and Carla D’Antonio on this special accomplishment.”

In the next couple of months, the cabinets used to store specimens in the herbarium will be moved into CCBER’s classroom for staging. There, working with undergraduate and graduate students, as well as two consultants, Dieter Wilken of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Mary Carroll, a former UCSB graduate student, Thorsch and D’Antonio will go through all 100,000 plant specimens. The plants will be checked for damage and they will be itemized.

“We’ll have tables set up: This specimen needs conservation, this one needs to be annotated, this one need nomenclatural changes,” Thorsch said. “We’ll get it completely organized. Then our next goal will be to obtain funding to upload the data to Specify, a database specially designed for Web access and searchability of museum collections.”

Meanwhile, the new compact storage cabinets will be installed. As items are cataloged and databased, they will be moved into the new cabinets, which will be on a track system and will feature tight-sealing doors. Thorsch expects the entire process will take up to two years.

“We’ve done the calculations, and we’re anticipating that we should have about a 25 percent increase in space, based on compactibility,” Thorsch said.

In addition to Cheadle’s collection, the new herbarium will include the life’s work of two esteemed and nationally renowned experts. The extensive oak collection of Cornelius Muller, emeritus professor of botany at UCSB who passed away in 1997, will be preserved, as will the pine collection of Robert Haller, a former UCSB faculty member who will participate in the identification and annotation of his collection.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 